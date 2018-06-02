CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

144 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

Northern Fairfield-

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Fairfield-

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern New Haven-

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern New Haven-

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Middlesex-

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Middlesex-

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern New London-

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern New London-

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

