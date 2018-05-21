CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 20, 2018

_____

599 FPUS51 KOKX 210306

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

CTZ005-210830-

Northern Fairfield-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ006-210830-

Northern New Haven-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ007-210830-

Northern Middlesex-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ008-210830-

Northern New London-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ009-210830-

Southern Fairfield-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ010-210830-

Southern New Haven-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ011-210830-

Southern Middlesex-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ012-210830-

Southern New London-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

Maloit

_____

