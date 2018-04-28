CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018

_____

914 FPUS51 KOKX 282313

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

713 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

CTZ005-290815-

Northern Fairfield-

713 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Showers likely.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, and small hail this evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ009-290815-

Southern Fairfield-

713 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and small

hail this evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ006-290815-

Northern New Haven-

713 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, and small hail this evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ010-290815-

Southern New Haven-

713 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ007-290815-

Northern Middlesex-

713 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ011-290815-

Southern Middlesex-

713 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ008-290815-

Northern New London-

713 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ012-290815-

Southern New London-

713 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather