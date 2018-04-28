CT New York NY Zone Forecast
Updated 7:19 pm, Saturday, April 28, 2018
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
713 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
CTZ005-290815-
Northern Fairfield-
713 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Showers likely.
Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, and small hail this evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
CTZ009-290815-
Southern Fairfield-
713 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and small
hail this evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
CTZ006-290815-
Northern New Haven-
713 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, and small hail this evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
CTZ010-290815-
Southern New Haven-
713 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
CTZ007-290815-
Northern Middlesex-
713 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
CTZ011-290815-
Southern Middlesex-
713 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
CTZ008-290815-
Northern New London-
713 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
CTZ012-290815-
Southern New London-
713 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
