CT New York NY Zone Forecast
Updated 2:16 pm, Monday, April 23, 2018
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018
_____
196 FPUS51 KOKX 231806
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
206 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
CTZ005-232015-
Northern Fairfield-
206 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Areas of frost. Near steady temperature
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ009-232015-
Southern Fairfield-
206 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.
Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
CTZ006-232015-
Northern New Haven-
206 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
CTZ010-232015-
Southern New Haven-
206 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ007-232015-
Northern Middlesex-
206 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
CTZ011-232015-
Southern Middlesex-
206 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ008-232015-
Northern New London-
206 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Areas of frost. Near steady temperature
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ012-232015-
Southern New London-
206 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
_____
Keywords: Connecticut, Zone Forecast