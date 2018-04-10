CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 9, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1218 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018

Northern Fairfield-

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow and light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Southern Fairfield-

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light snow and light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and light snow in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Northern New Haven-

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow and light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Southern New Haven-

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light snow and light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and light snow in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 30.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow and light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Southern Middlesex-

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

light snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and light snow in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Northern New London-

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and light snow in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Southern New London-

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and light snow in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

