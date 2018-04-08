CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

Northern Fairfield-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Fairfield-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow or rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern New Haven-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern New Haven-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Middlesex-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern New London-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern New London-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

