CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018

_____

394 FPUS51 KOKX 312353

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

753 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

CTZ005-010815-

Northern Fairfield-

753 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ006-010815-

Northern New Haven-

753 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-010815-

Northern Middlesex-

753 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ008-010815-

Northern New London-

753 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ009-010815-

Southern Fairfield-

753 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

decreasing to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-010815-

Southern New Haven-

753 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ011-010815-

Southern Middlesex-

753 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5

mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ012-010815-

Southern New London-

753 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Moderate

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

_____

