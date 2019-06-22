https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14030004.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Monday, June 24, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, nice;83;61;WNW;8;46%;1%;11
Chester;Mostly sunny, nice;83;60;NW;8;45%;1%;11
Danbury;Mostly sunny, nice;80;57;WNW;8;50%;0%;11
Groton;Mostly sunny;82;61;WNW;8;48%;2%;11
Hartford;Mostly sunny;84;59;WNW;8;43%;1%;10
Meriden;Mostly sunny, nice;84;56;WNW;8;43%;2%;11
New Haven;Mostly sunny, nice;82;61;WNW;8;49%;2%;11
Oxford;Mostly sunny, nice;79;59;NW;9;54%;0%;11
Willimantic;Mostly sunny, nice;83;57;WNW;8;45%;1%;10
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;84;58;WNW;8;43%;0%;10
_____
