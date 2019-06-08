https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13961908.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Monday, June 10, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;High clouds;73;54;E;9;52%;6%;10
Chester;Some sun;74;51;SE;7;49%;5%;10
Danbury;High clouds;75;51;ESE;7;44%;5%;10
Groton;High clouds and nice;71;53;SE;7;61%;5%;10
Hartford;High clouds;80;51;SSE;6;43%;5%;10
Meriden;High clouds;77;49;SE;7;46%;5%;10
New Haven;High clouds;72;54;E;8;57%;5%;10
Oxford;High clouds;74;50;ESE;7;49%;3%;11
Willimantic;High clouds;78;49;SSE;6;44%;4%;10
Windsor Locks;High clouds;81;50;S;6;42%;3%;10
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
