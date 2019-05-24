https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13888471.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Sunday, May 26, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;70;58;SSW;8;54%;61%;10
Chester;Partly sunny;72;58;SSW;7;49%;61%;10
Danbury;Partly sunny;70;56;SSW;7;58%;61%;9
Groton;Partly sunny;69;57;SSW;8;58%;61%;10
Hartford;Some sun, pleasant;75;58;SSW;7;47%;63%;10
Meriden;Partly sunny;73;57;SSW;7;49%;52%;10
New Haven;Partly sunny;70;59;SSW;8;55%;70%;10
Oxford;Partly sunny;70;56;SSW;7;60%;51%;10
Willimantic;Partly sunny;74;56;SSW;6;46%;61%;10
Windsor Locks;Clouds and sun;76;58;SSW;7;45%;69%;10
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments