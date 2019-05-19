https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13857068.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, May 21, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Some sun, a t-storm;77;54;WNW;8;75%;65%;8
Chester;A heavy thunderstorm;76;54;W;10;72%;66%;8
Danbury;A heavy thunderstorm;81;51;WNW;9;69%;64%;8
Groton;A shower or t-storm;70;54;WSW;10;86%;66%;8
Hartford;A heavy thunderstorm;82;52;WNW;8;67%;66%;8
Meriden;A heavy thunderstorm;79;51;W;7;67%;66%;8
New Haven;A heavy thunderstorm;74;55;W;7;75%;66%;8
Oxford;A heavy thunderstorm;78;52;WNW;9;77%;65%;8
Willimantic;A heavy thunderstorm;79;51;W;6;64%;73%;8
Windsor Locks;A heavy thunderstorm;82;51;WNW;9;65%;65%;8
