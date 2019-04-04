CT Forecast for Saturday, April 6, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A little p.m. rain;41;39;SE;7;54%;94%;2

Chester;Showers around;43;38;SSE;7;48%;91%;3

Danbury;A little p.m. rain;41;36;SE;6;50%;88%;2

Groton;Cooler;43;39;SSE;8;51%;91%;4

Hartford;A little p.m. rain;44;38;SSE;6;44%;89%;3

Meriden;A little p.m. rain;43;37;SSE;6;45%;89%;3

New Haven;A little p.m. rain;42;39;SE;7;54%;94%;2

Oxford;A little p.m. rain;40;36;SE;7;51%;90%;2

Willimantic;Showers around;45;37;SSE;6;42%;90%;4

Windsor Locks;A little p.m. rain;45;37;SSE;7;43%;88%;3

