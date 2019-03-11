https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13678336.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;43;24;NW;10;45%;1%;4
Chester;Mostly sunny;42;22;NW;10;46%;1%;4
Danbury;Turning sunny;40;20;NNW;11;49%;0%;4
Groton;Mostly sunny;43;23;NW;11;49%;1%;4
Hartford;Mostly sunny;42;22;NW;11;48%;1%;4
Meriden;Turning sunny;42;21;NW;10;46%;1%;4
New Haven;Mostly sunny;43;24;NW;10;47%;1%;4
Oxford;Turning sunny;39;20;NW;11;55%;0%;4
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;42;19;NW;10;45%;1%;4
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;42;21;NW;12;47%;0%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
