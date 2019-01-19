CT Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Morning downpours;43;5;NNW;22;95%;82%;1

Chester;Morning downpours;44;4;NNW;23;84%;82%;0

Danbury;Snow, some ice early;40;3;NNW;17;76%;77%;1

Groton;Morning downpours;47;4;NNW;26;87%;84%;0

Hartford;Rain in the morning;39;3;N;23;87%;98%;1

Meriden;Snow and ice;41;1;NNW;21;97%;80%;1

New Haven;Morning downpours;44;6;NNW;24;90%;82%;0

Oxford;Snow, some ice early;37;-1;NNW;17;88%;77%;0

Willimantic;Rain in the morning;44;2;NNW;22;91%;99%;0

Windsor Locks;Ice changing to snow;37;1;N;23;96%;74%;0

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather