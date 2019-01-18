https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13543689.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Colder;33;27;E;8;61%;84%;2
Chester;Turning cloudy;34;26;E;6;55%;86%;2
Danbury;Inc. clouds;32;25;ENE;6;61%;91%;2
Groton;Periods of sun;34;28;ENE;8;63%;83%;2
Hartford;Clouding up;32;23;ENE;6;51%;84%;2
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;32;23;ENE;6;54%;95%;1
New Haven;Thickening clouds;34;28;E;8;62%;84%;2
Oxford;Increasing clouds;30;24;ENE;8;66%;93%;2
Willimantic;Clouding up;32;21;ENE;7;51%;84%;2
Windsor Locks;Increasing clouds;30;22;ENE;6;58%;83%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments