CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Sunday, January 13, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Increasing clouds;31;20;NNW;5;40%;56%;2
Chester;Partly sunny, chilly;30;18;NNW;7;35%;56%;2
Danbury;Sun, then clouds;30;17;N;3;45%;56%;2
Groton;Mostly sunny;31;18;NW;7;38%;56%;2
Hartford;Inc. clouds;30;17;NNW;7;35%;56%;2
Meriden;Sun, then clouds;29;16;NNW;6;38%;56%;2
New Haven;Thickening clouds;32;21;NNW;6;37%;56%;2
Oxford;Inc. clouds;28;17;NNW;6;48%;55%;2
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;29;13;NW;7;34%;9%;2
Windsor Locks;Inc. clouds;29;14;NNW;8;36%;5%;2
