CT Forecast for Sunday, November 4, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Showers around;60;37;W;19;67%;69%;2

Chester;Showers around;62;37;W;16;67%;62%;2

Danbury;Showers around;58;32;W;17;77%;62%;2

Groton;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;37;W;17;82%;58%;2

Hartford;Showers around;62;37;W;16;64%;64%;2

Meriden;Showers around;60;34;W;16;67%;62%;2

New Haven;Showers around;62;39;W;17;71%;72%;2

Oxford;Showers around;57;34;W;17;80%;66%;2

Willimantic;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;34;W;16;72%;76%;2

Windsor Locks;Showers around;61;35;W;16;74%;62%;2

