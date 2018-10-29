https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13342722.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A shower or two;57;39;WNW;8;65%;55%;1
Chester;A shower or two;57;39;WNW;7;65%;61%;1
Danbury;Decreasing clouds;54;36;W;7;81%;40%;1
Groton;Brief a.m. showers;57;38;WNW;9;72%;77%;1
Hartford;A few a.m. showers;56;38;W;7;69%;65%;1
Meriden;A few a.m. showers;56;36;W;6;68%;67%;1
New Haven;Decreasing clouds;57;41;WNW;8;65%;41%;1
Oxford;A shower or two;53;34;W;7;86%;57%;1
Willimantic;A few a.m. showers;56;37;W;6;71%;76%;1
Windsor Locks;Brief a.m. showers;55;37;W;7;73%;69%;1
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments