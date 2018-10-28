https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13341258.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Clouds breaking;55;46;WSW;9;73%;77%;2
Chester;Some sun returning;57;45;WSW;14;72%;67%;2
Danbury;More clouds than sun;54;42;SW;8;75%;77%;1
Groton;Some sun returning;57;46;WSW;14;84%;59%;2
Hartford;Clouds breaking;55;43;SSW;14;76%;66%;2
Meriden;Clouds breaking;56;42;SW;14;73%;71%;2
New Haven;Some sun returning;56;47;WSW;14;76%;74%;2
Oxford;Clouds breaking;53;41;WSW;14;79%;74%;2
Willimantic;Clouds breaking;56;43;WSW;14;78%;62%;2
Windsor Locks;Clouds breaking;55;44;SSW;14;72%;67%;2
