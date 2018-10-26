https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13338337.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Very windy;52;48;NE;25;88%;92%;1
Chester;Very windy;52;49;NE;24;83%;91%;1
Danbury;Rain;50;43;ENE;16;91%;92%;1
Groton;Very windy;55;51;NE;24;89%;91%;1
Hartford;Rain;50;46;NNE;20;85%;93%;1
Meriden;Rain;51;47;NNE;18;87%;93%;1
New Haven;Very windy;53;50;NE;24;89%;92%;1
Oxford;Rain, heavy at times;48;41;NE;17;94%;93%;1
Willimantic;Rain;52;49;NE;20;82%;92%;1
Windsor Locks;Rain, heavy at times;48;46;N;18;83%;93%;1
