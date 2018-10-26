https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13334916.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Inc. clouds;51;42;E;5;54%;85%;3
Chester;Partly sunny, cool;51;39;E;4;51%;78%;3
Danbury;Inc. clouds;51;37;E;3;60%;79%;3
Groton;Clouds and sun, cool;50;39;E;6;54%;76%;2
Hartford;Clouds and sun, cool;52;38;E;5;53%;76%;2
Meriden;Cool with some sun;52;37;E;4;54%;79%;3
New Haven;Clouds and sun, cool;52;43;E;5;52%;79%;2
Oxford;Inc. clouds;49;36;ENE;3;61%;78%;3
Willimantic;Partly sunny, chilly;50;36;E;5;51%;76%;2
Windsor Locks;Clouds and sun, cool;51;37;E;5;49%;80%;2
_____
