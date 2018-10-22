https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13325680.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, October 24, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A shower or two;61;42;WNW;13;62%;56%;3
Chester;A few showers;61;42;W;13;61%;62%;2
Danbury;Clouds and sun;57;37;WNW;13;73%;27%;2
Groton;A few showers;61;42;W;13;70%;72%;2
Hartford;A passing shower;59;41;W;13;64%;73%;1
Meriden;Showers around;60;39;W;13;64%;62%;2
New Haven;Some sun, a shower;61;44;WNW;13;62%;58%;2
Oxford;Breezy with some sun;56;37;W;13;76%;28%;2
Willimantic;Spotty showers;58;39;W;14;70%;76%;2
Windsor Locks;Spotty showers;57;40;W;14;68%;76%;1
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
