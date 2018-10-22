https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13324259.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, October 23, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;53;44;SW;7;52%;4%;3
Chester;Mostly sunny;53;42;WSW;6;52%;4%;3
Danbury;Clouds and sun, cool;51;38;SSW;7;60%;2%;3
Groton;Mostly sunny;53;43;WSW;8;55%;11%;3
Hartford;Partly sunny;52;39;SSW;6;53%;4%;3
Meriden;Partly sunny;53;38;SW;6;53%;4%;3
New Haven;Clouds and sun;54;46;WSW;7;53%;4%;3
Oxford;Chilly with some sun;49;38;SW;6;63%;2%;3
Willimantic;Cool with sunshine;51;37;SW;6;53%;6%;3
Windsor Locks;Sun and some clouds;52;38;SSW;7;50%;2%;3
