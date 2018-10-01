https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13271046.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Periods of sun;74;66;SSW;7;80%;74%;2
Chester;A p.m. shower or two;72;66;SW;6;79%;80%;2
Danbury;Fog in the morning;73;62;SW;5;88%;84%;2
Groton;Rather cloudy;71;66;SSW;7;89%;74%;1
Hartford;A bit of rain;70;63;SSW;5;81%;82%;1
Meriden;Fog in the morning;71;64;SSW;5;83%;73%;1
New Haven;Clouds and sun;74;67;SSW;7;82%;74%;2
Oxford;Fog in the morning;71;63;SSW;6;92%;86%;2
Willimantic;A touch of rain;68;64;SSW;6;82%;89%;1
Windsor Locks;A little rain;69;62;SSW;5;81%;82%;1
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
