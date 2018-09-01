CT Forecast for Monday, September 3, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;80;72;SSE;7;70%;30%;6

Chester;Variable cloudiness;79;70;SSE;6;69%;43%;6

Danbury;More clouds than sun;80;67;SSW;5;77%;42%;6

Groton;Variable cloudiness;77;70;S;6;77%;20%;6

Hartford;Variable cloudiness;82;70;SSE;6;67%;30%;6

Meriden;Variable clouds;80;69;SSE;6;68%;44%;5

New Haven;Variable cloudiness;80;72;SSE;7;72%;28%;5

Oxford;Variable cloudiness;80;67;SSW;5;78%;43%;6

Willimantic;Variable clouds;80;69;SSE;6;68%;42%;6

Windsor Locks;More clouds than sun;82;70;SSE;6;67%;29%;4

_____

