CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Monday, September 3, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;80;72;SSE;7;70%;30%;6
Chester;Variable cloudiness;79;70;SSE;6;69%;43%;6
Danbury;More clouds than sun;80;67;SSW;5;77%;42%;6
Groton;Variable cloudiness;77;70;S;6;77%;20%;6
Hartford;Variable cloudiness;82;70;SSE;6;67%;30%;6
Meriden;Variable clouds;80;69;SSE;6;68%;44%;5
New Haven;Variable cloudiness;80;72;SSE;7;72%;28%;5
Oxford;Variable cloudiness;80;67;SSW;5;78%;43%;6
Willimantic;Variable clouds;80;69;SSE;6;68%;42%;6
Windsor Locks;More clouds than sun;82;70;SSE;6;67%;29%;4
