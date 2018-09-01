CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Decreasing clouds;77;65;SE;8;64%;57%;3

Chester;Sun and some clouds;78;63;SE;6;60%;6%;5

Danbury;Decreasing clouds;77;61;N;6;70%;65%;4

Groton;Partial sunshine;77;64;ESE;7;69%;5%;6

Hartford;Decreasing clouds;81;63;SSE;5;58%;6%;6

Meriden;Partial sunshine;80;62;SSE;5;60%;44%;4

New Haven;Sun and some clouds;77;65;SE;7;64%;44%;4

Oxford;Decreasing clouds;78;60;SE;6;71%;44%;4

Willimantic;Some sun and nice;79;61;SSE;5;59%;27%;6

Windsor Locks;Decreasing clouds;82;62;S;5;56%;27%;5

_____

