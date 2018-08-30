https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13190161.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Humid with some sun;89;69;NNE;6;65%;69%;6
Chester;A t-storm in spots;89;70;NNE;6;64%;55%;7
Danbury;A p.m. t-storm;87;66;N;6;68%;81%;6
Groton;A t-storm in spots;87;68;NNE;6;74%;74%;7
Hartford;A p.m. t-storm;89;68;N;6;64%;66%;7
Meriden;A t-storm in spots;89;67;N;6;65%;55%;6
New Haven;A t-storm in spots;88;70;NNE;6;67%;74%;7
Oxford;A t-storm in spots;87;65;NNE;6;68%;55%;7
Willimantic;A t-storm in spots;88;67;NNE;6;67%;55%;7
Windsor Locks;A t-storm in spots;89;67;N;6;63%;55%;6
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments