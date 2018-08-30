CT Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Humid with some sun;89;69;NNE;6;65%;69%;6

Chester;A t-storm in spots;89;70;NNE;6;64%;55%;7

Danbury;A p.m. t-storm;87;66;N;6;68%;81%;6

Groton;A t-storm in spots;87;68;NNE;6;74%;74%;7

Hartford;A p.m. t-storm;89;68;N;6;64%;66%;7

Meriden;A t-storm in spots;89;67;N;6;65%;55%;6

New Haven;A t-storm in spots;88;70;NNE;6;67%;74%;7

Oxford;A t-storm in spots;87;65;NNE;6;68%;55%;7

Willimantic;A t-storm in spots;88;67;NNE;6;67%;55%;7

Windsor Locks;A t-storm in spots;89;67;N;6;63%;55%;6

