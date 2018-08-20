https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13167718.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, August 22, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;75;71;ESE;8;81%;75%;3
Chester;Clouds and sun;77;69;ESE;6;81%;100%;3
Danbury;Partly sunny;75;66;SE;6;82%;75%;3
Groton;Partly sunny;75;69;ESE;8;83%;70%;3
Hartford;Some sun, more humid;77;69;ESE;6;80%;69%;5
Meriden;Partly sunny;76;68;ESE;6;82%;77%;3
New Haven;Periods of sun;77;71;ESE;8;84%;78%;3
Oxford;Partly sunny;75;67;SE;8;83%;78%;3
Willimantic;Partly sunny;77;68;ESE;6;84%;100%;3
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;77;68;ESE;6;83%;75%;3
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
