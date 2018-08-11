https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13148627.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Spotty showers;79;70;ENE;7;83%;91%;2
Chester;Cloudy with showers;80;70;ENE;6;83%;94%;2
Danbury;Showers;78;67;E;5;87%;91%;2
Groton;Spotty showers;80;71;ENE;6;87%;90%;2
Hartford;Showers;81;69;NE;5;83%;92%;2
Meriden;Cloudy with showers;80;69;ENE;5;85%;92%;2
New Haven;Cloudy with showers;80;72;ENE;7;84%;94%;2
Oxford;Rainy times;77;67;ENE;6;88%;92%;2
Willimantic;Cloudy with showers;80;69;ENE;6;84%;93%;2
Windsor Locks;Showers;80;68;NE;5;82%;92%;2
