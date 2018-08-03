https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13128769.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Sunday, August 5, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Heavy showers;80;69;SSW;8;83%;83%;3
Chester;Heavy showers;79;69;SSW;8;83%;77%;2
Danbury;Heavy a.m. showers;79;63;NW;8;89%;79%;5
Groton;Thunderstorms;78;69;SW;9;89%;75%;3
Hartford;Heavy showers;80;68;SSW;8;82%;81%;2
Meriden;Heavy showers;80;67;S;7;83%;82%;2
New Haven;Heavy showers;81;70;SSW;9;84%;84%;2
Oxford;Heavy showers;77;65;WNW;9;93%;77%;2
Willimantic;Heavy showers;79;67;SW;8;85%;78%;3
Windsor Locks;Showers, some heavy;79;67;SW;8;83%;80%;3
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
