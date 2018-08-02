https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13122110.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A shower or t-storm;86;73;SSW;9;77%;74%;9
Chester;A shower or t-storm;86;74;SSW;8;76%;73%;8
Danbury;Heavy thunderstorms;85;70;SSW;7;83%;84%;8
Groton;A shower or t-storm;84;73;SSW;9;83%;74%;9
Hartford;Heavy thunderstorms;89;74;SSW;8;73%;84%;9
Meriden;Heavy thunderstorms;87;73;SSW;8;75%;84%;9
New Haven;Some sun, a t-storm;86;75;SSW;9;77%;74%;8
Oxford;Heavy thunderstorms;84;69;SSW;8;82%;84%;8
Willimantic;Heavy thunderstorms;87;73;SSW;8;77%;79%;8
Windsor Locks;Heavy thunderstorms;89;73;SSW;9;70%;84%;6
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
