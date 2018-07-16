https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13077794.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Severe thunderstorms;85;66;WNW;8;80%;89%;6
Chester;A severe t-storm;83;66;NW;7;80%;86%;10
Danbury;Severe thunderstorms;84;61;NW;8;82%;90%;7
Groton;Variable clouds;80;66;WSW;8;90%;75%;4
Hartford;A severe t-storm;86;66;NW;7;77%;88%;10
Meriden;A severe t-storm;85;64;NNW;6;79%;87%;9
New Haven;A severe t-storm;84;67;NNW;8;79%;87%;9
Oxford;Severe thunderstorms;83;64;NW;8;85%;87%;5
Willimantic;A severe t-storm;85;66;W;7;76%;87%;5
Windsor Locks;Severe thunderstorms;85;64;WNW;8;78%;87%;4
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments