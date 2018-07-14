https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13074782.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, humid;86;70;WNW;6;68%;36%;9
Chester;Decreasing clouds;85;69;SW;5;68%;36%;5
Danbury;Decreasing clouds;84;66;SW;5;76%;33%;5
Groton;A t-storm in spots;82;68;S;6;80%;50%;6
Hartford;A t-storm in spots;88;70;SSE;5;66%;47%;9
Meriden;Decreasing clouds;87;68;SW;5;67%;36%;6
New Haven;Decreasing clouds;85;71;W;6;70%;37%;5
Oxford;Decreasing clouds;83;67;WSW;5;77%;34%;6
Willimantic;A t-storm in spots;86;68;SE;4;70%;45%;5
Windsor Locks;A t-storm in spots;87;69;SE;5;66%;44%;5
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
