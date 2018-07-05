CT Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Thunderstorms;81;60;NNW;8;75%;65%;4

Chester;Thunderstorms;80;58;NNW;7;81%;68%;6

Danbury;Thunderstorms;80;53;NNW;8;82%;66%;3

Groton;Thunderstorms;79;60;NNW;9;86%;69%;3

Hartford;Thunderstorms;82;58;N;8;76%;67%;10

Meriden;Thunderstorms;82;55;NNW;7;77%;67%;6

New Haven;Thunderstorms;81;61;NNW;7;79%;67%;3

Oxford;Thunderstorms;78;54;NNW;8;87%;67%;3

Willimantic;A heavy thunderstorm;81;55;NNW;7;77%;58%;4

Windsor Locks;Couple of t-storms;83;55;NNW;8;70%;69%;4

