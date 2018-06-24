CT Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Showers and t-storms;79;65;NW;6;83%;70%;7

Chester;A t-storm in spots;79;66;WNW;6;81%;57%;10

Danbury;Showers and t-storms;80;63;W;6;80%;83%;6

Groton;Humid and warmer;75;65;W;6;88%;44%;5

Hartford;Showers and t-storms;82;65;NW;6;77%;83%;10

Meriden;Showers and t-storms;81;64;NW;6;80%;82%;10

New Haven;Showers and t-storms;78;66;NW;6;85%;82%;5

Oxford;Showers and t-storms;79;63;WNW;6;83%;82%;5

Willimantic;Showers and t-storms;81;65;W;5;77%;82%;5

Windsor Locks;Showers and t-storms;82;63;NW;6;74%;84%;5

