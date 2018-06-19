https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13006106.php
CT Forecast
Updated 8:02 am, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
CT Forecast for Thursday, June 21, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Inc. clouds;78;63;SSE;6;51%;79%;11
Chester;Clouds and sun;78;62;SSW;6;50%;62%;11
Danbury;Clouds and sunshine;79;59;SSW;5;52%;78%;8
Groton;Not as warm;74;61;SSW;7;65%;64%;10
Hartford;Clouds and sun;82;61;SW;6;46%;62%;10
Meriden;Clouds and sun;80;60;SSW;6;47%;59%;11
New Haven;Partly sunny;77;64;SSE;6;54%;80%;9
Oxford;Partly sunny;79;58;SW;6;51%;62%;8
Willimantic;Partly sunny;80;60;SW;5;47%;56%;9
Windsor Locks;Periods of sun;82;59;SW;6;42%;27%;9
