CT Forecast for Tuesday, June 5, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Rain tapering off;57;50;N;13;85%;82%;2

Chester;Cooler with rain;58;47;NNW;7;84%;81%;2

Danbury;Rain tapering off;61;48;N;8;82%;81%;2

Groton;Rain tapering off;58;48;N;17;83%;98%;2

Hartford;Rain tapering off;56;47;N;14;84%;97%;2

Meriden;Rain tapering off;57;46;NNW;6;83%;84%;3

New Haven;Rain tapering off;56;50;N;14;88%;85%;2

Oxford;Rain tapering off;56;49;N;14;90%;85%;2

Willimantic;Cooler with rain;56;47;NNW;7;86%;87%;2

Windsor Locks;Rain tapering off;55;46;N;14;83%;98%;2

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather