CT Forecast
Published 4:34 am, Sunday, June 3, 2018
CT Forecast for Tuesday, June 5, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Rain tapering off;57;50;N;13;85%;82%;2
Chester;Cooler with rain;58;47;NNW;7;84%;81%;2
Danbury;Rain tapering off;61;48;N;8;82%;81%;2
Groton;Rain tapering off;58;48;N;17;83%;98%;2
Hartford;Rain tapering off;56;47;N;14;84%;97%;2
Meriden;Rain tapering off;57;46;NNW;6;83%;84%;3
New Haven;Rain tapering off;56;50;N;14;88%;85%;2
Oxford;Rain tapering off;56;49;N;14;90%;85%;2
Willimantic;Cooler with rain;56;47;NNW;7;86%;87%;2
Windsor Locks;Rain tapering off;55;46;N;14;83%;98%;2
