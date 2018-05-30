https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-12950076.php
CT Forecast
Updated 8:02 pm, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
CT Forecast for Thursday, May 31, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Fog in the morning;70;54;ESE;8;67%;3%;10
Chester;Fog in the morning;73;52;SE;7;60%;1%;10
Danbury;Partly sunny, cooler;73;52;SE;8;65%;2%;10
Groton;Areas of morning fog;68;51;ESE;8;69%;1%;10
Hartford;Not as warm;78;51;SSE;7;52%;1%;10
Meriden;Areas of morning fog;76;50;SE;7;54%;2%;10
New Haven;Fog in the morning;70;53;ESE;8;69%;2%;9
Oxford;Partly sunny, cooler;72;49;SE;8;66%;0%;10
Willimantic;Fog in the morning;77;49;SE;7;52%;1%;10
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;79;51;SSE;7;52%;0%;10
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
