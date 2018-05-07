https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-12893085.php
CT Forecast
Published 4:32 am, Monday, May 7, 2018
CT Forecast for Wednesday, May 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;66;47;E;7;58%;6%;9
Chester;Clouds and sunshine;69;46;ESE;6;52%;6%;9
Danbury;Partly sunny;72;45;S;5;46%;7%;9
Groton;Clouds and sun, nice;64;46;ENE;8;64%;6%;9
Hartford;Partly sunny;74;46;S;6;46%;7%;9
Meriden;Partly sunny, nice;72;44;S;6;49%;6%;9
New Haven;Nice with some sun;65;47;E;7;62%;6%;9
Oxford;Partly sunny, nice;70;47;S;5;48%;5%;9
Willimantic;Partly sunny, nice;72;44;S;6;49%;7%;9
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny, nice;75;46;S;6;47%;9%;9
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments