CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Wednesday, May 9, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;66;47;E;7;58%;6%;9

Chester;Clouds and sunshine;69;46;ESE;6;52%;6%;9

Danbury;Partly sunny;72;45;S;5;46%;7%;9

Groton;Clouds and sun, nice;64;46;ENE;8;64%;6%;9

Hartford;Partly sunny;74;46;S;6;46%;7%;9

Meriden;Partly sunny, nice;72;44;S;6;49%;6%;9

New Haven;Nice with some sun;65;47;E;7;62%;6%;9

Oxford;Partly sunny, nice;70;47;S;5;48%;5%;9

Willimantic;Partly sunny, nice;72;44;S;6;49%;7%;9

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny, nice;75;46;S;6;47%;9%;9

_____

