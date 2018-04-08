https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-12815751.php
CT Forecast
Updated 8:03 am, Sunday, April 8, 2018
CT Forecast for Tuesday, April 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Inc. clouds;45;34;SSW;6;34%;56%;6
Chester;Inc. clouds;46;32;SW;8;32%;27%;6
Danbury;Inc. clouds;45;31;SSW;5;36%;56%;6
Groton;Partly sunny, chilly;45;30;SW;9;36%;27%;6
Hartford;Inc. clouds;48;32;S;6;31%;27%;6
Meriden;Inc. clouds;47;30;SSW;6;30%;56%;6
New Haven;Inc. clouds;45;33;SSW;7;34%;56%;6
Oxford;Inc. clouds;44;31;SSW;6;39%;55%;6
Willimantic;Partly sunny, chilly;46;28;SSW;7;32%;26%;6
Windsor Locks;Inc. clouds;48;30;SSE;6;29%;26%;6
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Connecticut, Forecast
View Comments