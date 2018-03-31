https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-12795730.php
CT Forecast
Updated 12:03 pm, Saturday, March 31, 2018
CT Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;56;33;N;21;46%;68%;5
Chester;Windy with some sun;56;32;N;17;45%;71%;6
Danbury;Breezy with some sun;54;28;N;17;49%;67%;6
Groton;Partly sunny, windy;55;32;NNW;20;55%;74%;4
Hartford;Clouds and sun;58;32;NNW;17;39%;71%;6
Meriden;Clouds and sun;58;30;N;17;41%;71%;6
New Haven;Windy with some sun;57;34;N;17;49%;71%;6
Oxford;Breezy with some sun;54;28;N;17;55%;69%;6
Willimantic;Clouds and sun;59;30;NNW;18;39%;73%;6
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;57;30;NNW;16;41%;70%;5
