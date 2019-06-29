https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14060565.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, June 29, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;71;N;4;78%
Chester;Mostly clear;73;WSW;6;64%
Danbury;Clear;74;Calm;0;55%
Groton;Clear;72;Calm;0;73%
Hartford;Partly cloudy;72;SSE;5;68%
Meriden;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;83%
New Haven;Clear;72;Calm;0;78%
Oxford;Clear;72;SW;3;65%
Willimantic;Clear;66;Calm;0;86%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;73;SSE;6;63%
_____

