CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, June 10, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;54;NE;5;79%
Chester;Clear;50;Calm;0;87%
Danbury;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;86%
Groton;Partly cloudy;55;NNE;5;77%
Hartford;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;80%
Meriden;Clear;50;Calm;0;86%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;53;NNE;3;79%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;49;Calm;0;86%
Willimantic;Mostly clear;51;Calm;0;82%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;64%
