CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, May 12, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;52;NNE;5;87%

Chester;Showers;54;NE;7;62%

Danbury;Showers;52;NE;5;68%

Groton;Showers;57;ENE;14;68%

Hartford;Rain;56;N;9;45%

Meriden;Showers;57;NE;8;45%

New Haven;Showers;58;NNE;6;61%

Oxford;Showers;53;NE;13;58%

Willimantic;Rain;54;NE;9;43%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;55;N;14;44%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather