CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, May 4, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Rain;52;SE;2;96%

Chester;Rain;54;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Rain;52;E;3;96%

Groton;Showers;52;ENE;7;96%

Hartford;Rain;54;S;6;92%

Meriden;Rain;53;SE;3;92%

New Haven;Showers;52;SW;3;96%

Oxford;Showers;52;Calm;0;100%

Willimantic;Showers;54;S;3;96%

Windsor Locks;Showers;54;SSE;7;92%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather