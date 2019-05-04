https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13818867.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, May 4, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Rain;52;SE;2;96%
Chester;Rain;54;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Rain;52;E;3;96%
Groton;Showers;52;ENE;7;96%
Hartford;Rain;54;S;6;92%
Meriden;Rain;53;SE;3;92%
New Haven;Showers;52;SW;3;96%
Oxford;Showers;52;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Showers;54;S;3;96%
Windsor Locks;Showers;54;SSE;7;92%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments