https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13805837.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, April 30, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;44;SE;4;95%
Chester;Cloudy;43;NE;3;100%
Danbury;Showers;44;ESE;5;85%
Groton;Cloudy;46;E;5;79%
Hartford;Showers;44;Calm;0;88%
Meriden;Cloudy;44;ESE;3;88%
New Haven;Cloudy;48;E;6;82%
Oxford;Cloudy;43;SE;7;93%
Willimantic;Showers;43;Calm;0;88%
Windsor Locks;Showers;44;SSE;5;85%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments