CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, April 30, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;44;SE;4;95%

Chester;Cloudy;43;NE;3;100%

Danbury;Showers;44;ESE;5;85%

Groton;Cloudy;46;E;5;79%

Hartford;Showers;44;Calm;0;88%

Meriden;Cloudy;44;ESE;3;88%

New Haven;Cloudy;48;E;6;82%

Oxford;Cloudy;43;SE;7;93%

Willimantic;Showers;43;Calm;0;88%

Windsor Locks;Showers;44;SSE;5;85%

