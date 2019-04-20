CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, April 20, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;60;SSW;17;96%

Chester;Showers;63;SSW;20;100%

Danbury;Showers;63;SSW;14;90%

Groton;Showers;56;S;23;96%

Hartford;Rain;67;S;17;90%

Meriden;Showers;64;S;21;89%

New Haven;Showers;62;SSW;14;89%

Oxford;Showers;63;SSW;16;100%

Willimantic;Cloudy;67;SSW;21;86%

Windsor Locks;Showers;68;S;26;87%

_____

