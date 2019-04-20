https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13782211.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, April 20, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;60;SSW;17;96%
Chester;Showers;63;SSW;20;100%
Danbury;Showers;63;SSW;14;90%
Groton;Showers;56;S;23;96%
Hartford;Rain;67;S;17;90%
Meriden;Showers;64;S;21;89%
New Haven;Showers;62;SSW;14;89%
Oxford;Showers;63;SSW;16;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;67;SSW;21;86%
Windsor Locks;Showers;68;S;26;87%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
