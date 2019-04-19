https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13779858.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, April 19, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;56;SSW;9;91%
Chester;Cloudy;59;SSW;10;87%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;54;SSE;5;92%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;53;SW;5;89%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;60;SSW;10;83%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;57;S;10;86%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;57;N;3;86%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;56;S;10;93%
Willimantic;Cloudy;62;SSW;14;80%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;92%
