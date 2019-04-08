CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, April 8, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;49;ESE;6;94%

Chester;Cloudy;50;N;3;87%

Danbury;Rain;52;S;8;76%

Groton;Cloudy;48;SE;5;100%

Hartford;Showers;52;SSE;5;76%

Meriden;Showers;51;S;5;79%

New Haven;Cloudy;52;ESE;6;80%

Oxford;Showers;50;SSE;7;86%

Willimantic;Showers;51;S;5;76%

Windsor Locks;Showers;53;S;6;73%

