CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, March 15, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;45;SSW;7;90%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;49;S;11;78%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;47;S;6;76%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;45;S;13;85%

Hartford;Partly cloudy;48;S;6;73%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;48;S;7;76%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;48;SE;5;76%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;46;S;12;82%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;79%

Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;46;S;3;76%

